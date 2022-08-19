The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance to be held in India in 2024

- The first Concours d'Elegance for India take place in February 2024

The Oberoi hotels and resorts group has announced that it will host the Oberoi Concours d'Elegance in February 2024. Set to debut in India for the first time, the event will be held at The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur.

The event will be curated by Manvendra Singh Barwani, an automotive historian, who has been a judge at the Pebble Beach Concours since 2012 and is also a founding member of the Vintage and Classic Car Club of India. Sandra Button, Chairman of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, will serve as the chief judge. In addition, a distinguished panel of classic car cognoscenti from across the globe will judge cars and motorcycles in different classifications.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group, said, 'Oberoi hotels and resorts are delighted to host and promote the celebration of beauty, innovation, and craftsmanship that has defined a century of the most exceptional automobiles of the world. Our automotive legacy is amongst the most significant and historically important. With The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance, we look forward to placing India on the world's Concours stage and showcasing the very best of automotive heritage and excellence.'