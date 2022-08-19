Jeep inaugurates new showroom in Navi Mumbai

- Brand new Jeep showroom opened in Nerul, Navi Mumbai

- Jeep's 70th such touch point in India

- Expands dealer network by opening this new outlet

Jeep India has announced the inauguration of a new showroom in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. This is the 70th such facility in the country that will cater to all the needs of Jeep owners.

This new facility is not a 3S (sales, service, and spares) facility but just a showroom located at Sector 1, Nerul. It has a floor area of over 2,700 square feet that includes a product display zone, a customer lounge, and office space as well. However, the associated workshop of more than 43,000 square feet isn't very far away and is situated at the MIDC Industrial Area in Turbhe.

This new state-of-the-art showroom boasts a 3D car configurator and also offers a wide array of Jeep accessories and lifestyle merchandise. Trained employees will ensure customers receive top-notch service as both the showroom and the workshop are well-equipped with all modern amenities. Such new touch points are a great initiative to reach out to more customers and offer them the services needed.