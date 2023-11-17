Rolls-Royce Spectre deliveries begin in India

The Spectre made its debut in October 2022

Is the brand’s first electric offering

British marque Rolls-Royce pulled the covers off its first-ever electric vehicle in the form of the Spectre back in October last year. The carmaker has now commenced deliveries of the model in India, which is also claimed to be the first unit to be delivered in the Asian continent.

Finished in a shade of Wittering Blue, the Rolls-Royce Spectre coupe is the spiritual successor to the Phantom coupe. The model is propelled by a battery pack paired with two electric motors, producing a combined output of 575bhp and 900Nm of torque. These figures enable the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in a mere 4.5 seconds. Further, the model boasts of a WLTP-certified range of 520km.

Feature highlights of the new Rolls-Royce Spectre include the widest grille ever fitted on a model from the brand, new illuminated ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ on the bonnet, sleek LED DRLs, vertically stacked LED taillights, fully digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system, and a plethora of customisation options.