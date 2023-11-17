Maruti eVX for India to get a 360-degree camera?

Maruti showcased an updated eVX at the Japan Mobility Show last month

Will be launched in 2025

Maruti Suzuki recently commenced testing the eVX electric vehicle in India, ahead of its launch scheduled to take place in 2025. New spy shots give us a better look at the model and reveal crucial details.

As seen in the spy shots here, the Maruti eVX test mule is completely wrapped in black camouflage, and at the same time, is running on pre-production taillights. Notable elements on the outside include large multi-spoke alloy wheels with a gunmetal paint, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, rear bumper with a number plate recess and horizontally positioned reflectors, shark-fin antenna, and C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

It is interesting to note that the new eVX test car also features a camera on the ORVMs, hinting that the model could get lane-watch cameras on either side, if not a 360-degree camera setup at launch. The front left fender also houses the charging flap.

An updated version of the Suzuki eVX was showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo last month, details of which are available on our website. The model will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor. Although the output figures have not been revealed, Maruti claims that their Creta-EV and Elevate-EV rival will return a range of 500km on a single, full charge.

