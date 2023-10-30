CarWale
    Updated Maruti Suzuki eVX revealed: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Updated Maruti Suzuki eVX revealed: Now in pictures

    Suzuki pulled the covers off the refreshed eVX at the Japan Mobility Show earlier this month. Scheduled to arrive in 2025 as Maruti’s first electric offering, the model will rival the electrified versions of the Hyundai Creta and the Honda Elevate.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Front View

    The fascia of the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV has been revised and now features tri-arrow LED DRLs and a redesigned front bumper. Also up for offer are two LED DRL strips on the bumper, silver faux skid plate, and what look like projector headlamps.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Left Side View

    The side profile of the model gets production-spec ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, and a set of aero-focused alloy wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Left Rear Three Quarter

    The posterior receives new LED taillights, funky spoiler, faux skid plate, rear bumper with reflectors, and eVX lettering on the tailgate.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Dashboard

    Inside, the eVX, similar to the new Swift showcased at the same event, boasts a dual-tone white and black interior theme.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Dashboard

    The party piece of the electric SUV is the large screen dominating the dashboard. This unit houses a fully digital instrument console and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Sunroof/Moonroof

    Maruti Suzuki will also offer a panoramic sunroof with the EV.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Dashboard

    The centre console will get touch-based buttons for AC controls, floating armrest, circular gear dial, and vertically stacked air vents. A first for the brand in India will be the two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

    Updated Maruti Suzuki eVX revealed: Now in pictures