Maruti Suzuki's first EV to debut in 2025; 6 new EVs by 2030

Maruti Suzuki’s parent company, Suzuki Corporation has announced its product strategy for the coming years. In the said regulatory filing, the automaker stated that it will introduce its first electric vehicle in India in FY 2024 followed by five new electric vehicles by FY 2030. However, it is to be noted that as per the fiscal year followed in India, the first electric Maruti Suzuki will make its debut only in 2025.

At the recently held Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX Concept, which will be the first electric vehicle by the automaker to be offered with an electric powertrain. The carmaker has also confirmed that the production version of the eVX will be 4.3 metres in length and will source its power from a 60kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 550km.

Further, the company has also stated that alongside battery electric vehicles which will hold 15 per cent of the total powertrains on offer, Suzuki will also venture into alternate fuel sources, like biogas and ethanol fixed-fuel accounting for a major 60 per cent chunk of powertrains. The remaining 25 per cent of powertrains will be hybrid powertrains which could be offered with future Suzuki vehicles.

To boost the use of biogas-derived fuel, Suzuki Corporation also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Government and Banad Dairy back in August 2022 to set up a Biogas Demonstration Project. The unit will be set up in Gujarat and is expected to start operations in mid-2024.

The Suzuki-Toyota alliance will continue as well. Along with sharing models in India, both companies will also share and co-develop automotive technologies like batteries for electrified cars, autonomous and safety tech, and the promotion of bio fuel.