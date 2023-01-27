CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki's first EV to debut in 2025; 6 new EVs by 2030

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    568 Views
    Maruti Suzuki's first EV to debut in 2025; 6 new EVs by 2030

    - eVX Concept production version to debut in 2025

    - Maruti Suzuki to have six EVs by FY 2030

    Maruti Suzuki’s parent company, Suzuki Corporation has announced its product strategy for the coming years. In the said regulatory filing, the automaker stated that it will introduce its first electric vehicle in India in FY 2024 followed by five new electric vehicles by FY 2030. However, it is to be noted that as per the fiscal year followed in India, the first electric Maruti Suzuki will make its debut only in 2025. 

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Front View

    At the recently held Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX Concept, which will be the first electric vehicle by the automaker to be offered with an electric powertrain. The carmaker has also confirmed that the production version of the eVX will be 4.3 metres in length and will source its power from a 60kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 550km. 

    Further, the company has also stated that alongside battery electric vehicles which will hold 15 per cent of the total powertrains on offer, Suzuki will also venture into alternate fuel sources, like biogas and ethanol fixed-fuel accounting for a major 60 per cent chunk of powertrains. The remaining 25 per cent of powertrains will be hybrid powertrains which could be offered with future Suzuki vehicles. 

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Right Rear Three Quarter

    To boost the use of biogas-derived fuel, Suzuki Corporation also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Government and Banad Dairy back in August 2022 to set up a Biogas Demonstration Project. The unit will be set up in Gujarat and is expected to start operations in mid-2024. 

    The Suzuki-Toyota alliance will continue as well. Along with sharing models in India, both companies will also share and co-develop automotive technologies like batteries for electrified cars, autonomous and safety tech, and the promotion of bio fuel. 

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Image
    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Prius showcased – Now in pictures
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices hiked by Rs 85,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6209 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17189 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X1
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New X1

    ₹ 52.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW iX1
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW iX1

    ₹ 60.00 - 62.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6209 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17189 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki's first EV to debut in 2025; 6 new EVs by 2030