    Toyota Prius showcased – Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    Toyota Prius showcased – Now in pictures

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota showcased the globally popular Prius hybrid at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The company showcased the older model at the event, while the all-new model was recently showcased internationally. The Prius PHV is based on the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform. 

    Let's take a look at the pictures from the unveiling event.

    Toyota Right Front Three Quarter

    The fascia is highlighted by a three-dimensional acrylic grille and ultra-compact four-LED headlamp units featuring adaptive technology.

    Toyota Front View

    The vertically stacked DRLs and LED turn indicators give it a sporty character and ground-hugging stance. 

    Toyota Left Side View

    The side profile is highlighted by dual-tone alloy wheels which are complemented by a sloping roofline and longer rear overhang. 

    Toyota Rear View

    The rear section is accentuated by the sporty curve of the rear spoiler and integrated LED light clusters, which is unique to this model. 

    Photos by – Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi 

