    Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices hiked by Rs 85,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices hiked by Rs 85,000

    - Available in two trim levels

    - Gets only diesel engine with manual transmission

    Mahindra has silently hiked the prices of all the variants of the Scorpio Classic. The SUV model is available in two trim levels, including S and S11, with two seating options. 

    Starting with the base variant, S, which has two seating configurations — seven and nine. The seven-seater guise now starts at Rs 12.64 lakh (ex-showroom), while the nine-seater starts at Rs 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top variant, S11, now cost Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine producing 130bhp and 300Nm of torque, and comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The SUV is only available in RWD configuration.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Image
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
