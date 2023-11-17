CarWale
    New-gen Renault Duster to miss out on a sunroof?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New-gen Renault Duster to miss out on a sunroof?

    Renault is all set to unleash the new Duster for the global markets later this month. Ahead of its official debut, we have got our hands on the patent images, and these photos reveal key details of the upcoming Grand Vitara and Creta rival.

    Renault New Duster Car Roof

    As seen in the patent image here, the new Renault Duster will not be equipped with a sunroof. While the patent applies to international markets, we expect this version itself to be offered in India. If that's indeed the case, the omission of a sunroof could be a large factor to sway the decision of customers as most of its rivals, such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder offer not just an electric sunroof, but a panoramic unit at that.

    Renault New Duster Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 2024 Renault Duster will receive an all-new exterior design and we expect a heavily revamped interior to be on offer as well. The model is expected to be launched in India by 2025 and could arrive in two and three-row configurations.

    Renault New Duster Image
    Renault New Duster
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
