Mahindra XUV700 on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Over 70,000 pending orders as on 1 November, 2023

Waiting period stretches up to six months

The XUV700 is currently one of the most popular SUVs in Mahindra’s lineup. With waiting period ranging from six to 25 weeks (depending on the variant), the Mahindra SUV can be had with five or seven-seat layouts. If you are planning on buying the XUV700 this month, here are its on-road prices in the top cities.

City Prices (on-road) Mumbai Rs. 16.84 - 32.38 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 17.76 - 33.61 lakh Delhi Rs. 16.57 - 31.68 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 17.51 - 33.10 lakh Pune Rs. 16.73 - 32.20 lakh Lucknow Rs. 16.61 - 31.11 lakh Indore Rs. 16.51 - 32.54 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 15.68 - 29.91 lakh Patna Rs. 16.65 - 31.74 lakh Chennai Rs. 17.24 - 32.32 lakh

New features expected on Mahindra XUV700

As per a recently leaked document, it is expected that the XUV700 will soon be offered with two new features. This is likely to include an auto-dimming IRVM and captain seats for the second row. While there is no official word from Mahindra yet, the update could be rolled out soon.

Presently, Mahindra’s order book stands at 2.86 lakh pending orders. Out of these, the XUV700 accounts for 70,000 bookings that the car manufacturer aims to fulfill in the coming months.