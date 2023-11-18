CarWale
    Maruti Ertiga Vs Toyota Rumion CNG mileage compared

    Desirazu Venkat

    Maruti Ertiga Vs Toyota Rumion CNG mileage compared
    • Rumion was launched on 29 August
    • Both cars use a 1.5-litre K-series engine

    CNG has become the new popular fuel with many manufacturers adapting it for budget vehicles and large haul movers where cost is king. In this realm, the Maruti Ertiga has been the king for a while now, thanks to its popularity with the fleet market. Looking to benefit from this, Toyota introduced the Rumion MPV earlier this year which is a rebadged version of the Ertiga, and like the latter, this one too has a CNG variant. How do their ARAI CNG mileages compare? Let’s find out.

    Both cars make use of the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp/136Nm in petrol guise and 87bhp/121Nm in CNG guise. A five-speed MT is standard across the range while the petrol version also gets a six-speed torque converter AT.

    Toyota Rumion Vs Maruti Ertiga mileage

    CNG mileage and range

    The Maruti Ertiga has an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.11km/kg while the Toyota Rumion returns 26.11km/kg of ARAI-claimed mileage. This means, across both cars, you can have a claimed range of 281.9km on CNG power alone.

    MT and AT mileage and range

    In their petrol MT guises too, the mileage is similar, with both cars getting 20.51kmpl and having a full tank range of 922km. Finally, with the six-speed AT, the Ertiga has a mileage of 20.3kmpl and the Rumion 20.1kmpl. With a 45-litre tank, they will give you a range of 913km and 904km, respectively.

