    India-made Maruti Jimny five-door launched in South Africa; costs Rs. 2 lakh more!

    Desirazu Venkat

    India-made Maruti Jimny five-door launched in South Africa; costs Rs. 2 lakh more!
    • Available in South Africa in three-door and five-door guise
    • Uses a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine

    The India-made five-door Maruti Jimny has been launched in South Africa but it is priced Rs. 2 lakh more than the highest variant you can have in the Indian car market! It is being made available in three variants for the African nation with prices in the range of Rs. 17 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh (373,826 Rand to 417,304 Rand, excluding VAT). Notably, the Jimny range in India starts at Rs. 12.74 lakh and tops out at Rs. 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Side View

    The South African market gets the same car with the same features and is the equivalent of the India spec Zeta MT, Alpha MT, and Alpha AT variants. The top-spec model has features like all four power windows, a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, power mirrors, cruise control, and LED headlamps.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    The 1.5-litre petrol, in this case, is the older K15B mill producing 100bhp/130Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT. Meanwhile, the 4WD with high range and low range is standard across all three versions.

    ­

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

