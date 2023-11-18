CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio N on-road prices in top 10 cities in November 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra Scorpio N on-road prices in top 10 cities in November 2023
    • Available in five variants
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 13.26 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in India in June 2022. Since then the model has witnessed huge demand and continues to carry a long waiting period. The SUV can be had in five variants, namely, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. In this article, we will check the on-road prices of the Scorpio N in the top 10 cities of India (as on 18 November, 2023).

    CitiesBase VariantTop Variant
    MumbaiRs. 15.95 lakhRs. 29.94 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 16.81 lakhRs. 31.06 lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.73 lakhRs. 29.29 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 16.58 lakhRs. 30.77 lakh
    PuneRs. 15.84 lakhRs. 29.76 lakh
    LucknowRs. 15.73 lakhRs. 28.76 lakh
    IndoreRs. 15.63 lakhRs. 30.08 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.18 lakhRs. 27.88 lakh
    PatnaRs. 15.77 lakhRs. 29.34 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 16.33 lakhRs. 29.88 lakh

    Mechanically, the Mahindra SUV comes equipped with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While the former is tuned to produce 198bhp and 380Nm of torque, the latter can churn out 173bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. As for the transmissions, both engines come paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox option. Moreover, select variants also come soldiered with the brand’s 4Xplor system.

