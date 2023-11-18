Mahindra Scorpio N on-road prices in top 10 cities in November 2023

Available in five variants

Prices in India start at Rs. 13.26 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in India in June 2022. Since then the model has witnessed huge demand and continues to carry a long waiting period. The SUV can be had in five variants, namely, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. In this article, we will check the on-road prices of the Scorpio N in the top 10 cities of India (as on 18 November, 2023).

Cities Base Variant Top Variant Mumbai Rs. 15.95 lakh Rs. 29.94 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 16.81 lakh Rs. 31.06 lakh Delhi Rs. 15.73 lakh Rs. 29.29 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 16.58 lakh Rs. 30.77 lakh Pune Rs. 15.84 lakh Rs. 29.76 lakh Lucknow Rs. 15.73 lakh Rs. 28.76 lakh Indore Rs. 15.63 lakh Rs. 30.08 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 15.18 lakh Rs. 27.88 lakh Patna Rs. 15.77 lakh Rs. 29.34 lakh Chennai Rs. 16.33 lakh Rs. 29.88 lakh

Mechanically, the Mahindra SUV comes equipped with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While the former is tuned to produce 198bhp and 380Nm of torque, the latter can churn out 173bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. As for the transmissions, both engines come paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox option. Moreover, select variants also come soldiered with the brand’s 4Xplor system.