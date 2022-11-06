CarWale
    Rolls-Royce Spectre electric — Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    451 Views
    Rolls-Royce Spectre electric — Now in pictures

    Rolls-Royce recently unveiled its first-ever all-electric car — the Spectre. This is a two-door uber-luxurious all-electric saloon, which was first teased over a year ago, and now has been revealed fully in production form. It marks the carmaker's first step towards its transition to a pure-EV future in 2030. Here's a picture gallery of the EV that still carries forward the typical RR style.

    As mentioned, the new Spectre carries forward a typical Rolls-Royce design, which is quite familiar to everyone now. It has a long bonnet, minimalistic profile, and fastback-styled rear.

    Similar to all the lengthy Rolls-Royce cars that we know of, the Spectre is also long and measures over 5.4m in length and 2m in width.

    Besides, it also goes without saying that the car sports the widest-ever grille on a Rolls-Royce, thanks to its overall width. This also helps in improving aerodynamic efficiency.

    What's more, there's the new 'Spirit of Ecstasy' on the bonnet and the car sports ultra-slim LED DRLs with the main headlamp cluster positioned separately below.

    The saloon rides on aero-optimised 23-inch wheels and a sloping roofline with vertical LED tail lights. The latter seamlessly integrates with the profile of the car.

    Inside, the highlight of any Rolls-Royce car is the Starlight liner. The Spectre electric also gets it. In fact, instead of just the roof, it adorns the same in its door panels as well.

    Otherwise, the layout, luxury features and tech from its standard models have been carried over. Seats are however new with different piping, embroidery, and stitching.

    Then, there's a large touchscreen infotainment display at the centre and a fully digital instrument cluster, along with plenty of other tech.

    Based on the brand's all-aluminium space-frame chassis, the Spectre's architecture is 30 per cent stiffer than other RR models and it features active suspension and four-wheel steering too.

    All specifications of the powertrain are not available yet but the power output is expected to be around 585bhp and 900Nm of torque. Plus, the power will be sent to all the wheels.

    It also gives the car the ability to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.4 seconds, which is mighty impressive given the all-electric luxury sedan weighs close to 3 tonnes.

    Also, the Spectre is expected to boast a 520km driving range (WLTP cycle). And though the bookings have begun, it’s expected to be launched later in 2023.

     Next 
    Tata Motors to hike car prices this November

