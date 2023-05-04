CarWale
    Rolls-Royce ends production of the glamorous Dawn Convertible

    Abhishek Nigam

    Rolls-Royce ends production of the glamorous Dawn Convertible

    - Dawn was a proper four-seater convertible

    - Was powered by a 6.6-litre, 563 bhp twin-turbo V12 

    Rolls-Royce has announced the end of the line for one of its most glamorous convertibles, the Dawn. The Dawn was the Rolls-Royce for the youth who were drawn towards the brand. Based on the Wraith, but with almost 80 per cent new panels used, the Dawn had its own identity. 

    According to Rolls-Royce, the Dawn was the world’s quietest convertible, and this was despite the car getting a fabric roof and not a folding hardtop as it was originally planned. The testing program was so rigorous that Rolls-Royce planted a mannequin with long flowing hair and was chauffeured around for hundreds of hours to study how the hair was displaced by the moving air.

    The Dawn also boasted of the brand’s magic carpet ride which was further highlighted, according to the company, when an American journalist passed through an area as it was struck by an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, but could not notice it because of the brilliant ride quality. 

    The Dawn made its first appearance at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show and was powered by the massive 6.6-litre, 563 bhp twin-turbo V12 engine. The year 2017 saw Rolls-Royce add a Black Badge edition which received 30bhp more and a total torque output of 840Nm.

    Rolls-Royce Dawn Image
    Rolls-Royce Dawn
    Rs. 5.92 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
