    Rolls-Royce Wraith and Dawn Black Badge in commemorative Landspeed Collection revealed

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    800 Views
    Rolls-Royce Wraith and Dawn Black Badge in commemorative Landspeed Collection revealed

    -         Pays tribute to Captain George Eyston who set land-speed record in 1938

    -         Based on Wraith and Dawn Black Badge

    Rolls-Royce Dawn Front View

    Rolls-Royce seems to be quite busy of late. After the Boat Tail and Bespoke department, the British marque has come up with a new tribute model based on the Wraith and Dawn Black Badge. This time around, the RR pair is paying homage to Captain George Eyston who broke the land-speed record in 1930 with the new Landspeed Collection.

    Rolls-Royce Dawn Front Scuff Plates

    Captain George Eyston was a Cambridge University graduate, racing driver, gifted inventor and engineering genius. And he also broke the world land-speed record three times with his car Thunderbolt, powered by two Rolls-Royce R V12 aero engines. Rolls-Royce saw that both he and Thunderbolt have been all but forgotten for more than 80 years and hence decided to pay a tribute with the special edition models – just 35 examples of Wraith and 25 of Dawn will be made.

    Rolls-Royce Dawn Dashboard

    The interior details of the Landspeed Collection recall the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, where Eyston pursued his record-breaking endeavours in 1937-38. There are Salt Flats’ fissured textures reproduced in the engraved fascia. And the steering wheel details mimic the dark track-line marked on the surface during record runs.

    Rolls-Royce Dawn Front Row Seats

    Moreover, the characteristic Starlight headliner depicts the night sky that was on the 16th of September in 1938 when Eyston set his third and final land-speed record of 357.497mph (575.33kmph). What’s more, the silhouettes of the long-lost Thunderbolt, and its three record-breaking speeds, are laser-engraved on the front tunnel as well. Lastly, there are subtle details in the driver’s-side door that reproduces the ribbon colours of the honours awarded to Eyston during his lifetime.

    Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible Roof Down
    Rolls-Royce Dawn Image
    Rolls-Royce Dawn
    ₹ 5.92 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Nissan celebrates 240Z’s East African Rally victory with Juke Rally Tribute Concept
     Next 
    Volkswagen Taigun teased; likely to be launched in India soon

    Rolls-Royce Dawn Gallery

