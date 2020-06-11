Rolls-Royce resumes delivery of vehicles at its Goodwood plant

- Rolls-Royce restarts welcoming clients following reopening of its production facility in May 2020

- The marque recently delivered the first model at the plant on the occasion, a Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-Royce has restarted welcoming clients to collect their new motor car in person, following the reopening of the manufacturing facility in Goodwood. The resumption of customer handovers comes at a time when the marque is currently operating a single manufacturing shift under new health and hygiene measures. The company has undertaken various measures, including additional security and hand washing facilities, one-way systems for foot traffic and modified seating arrangements in cafe’s and other public areas. All staff are issued with facemasks, which must be worn at all times in production areas.

Earlier this week, a customer took delivery of a magnificent new Rolls-Royce Wraith, finished in Red Velvet Sparkle with a Saddlery Tan and contrasting Anthracite interior. This is the first time this combination has been commissioned in a Wraith, together with matching steering-wheel and door umbrellas. The car also features bespoke Black Badge elements including 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, Black Badge tread-plates and a dark chrome Spirit of Ecstasy and Grille.

Speaking on the occasion, Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome our discerning patrons to the Home of Rolls-Royce once again. That this has been possible so soon after reopening, while maintaining both our tradition of hospitality and our critical new operational measures, is a tribute to the conscientiousness and commitment of the entire Rolls-Royce family. We have worked incredibly hard to remain in touch with our customers during this crisis. The fact that so many are choosing to collect their new car in person, even in these circumstances, underlines how close and valuable these relationships have become.”