Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Rolls-Royce resumes delivery of vehicles at its Goodwood plant

Rolls-Royce resumes delivery of vehicles at its Goodwood plant

June 11, 2020, 05:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
5547 Views
Write a comment
Rolls-Royce resumes delivery of vehicles at its Goodwood plant

- Rolls-Royce restarts welcoming clients following reopening of its production facility in May 2020

- The marque recently delivered the first model at the plant on the occasion, a Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-Royce has restarted welcoming clients to collect their new motor car in person, following the reopening of the manufacturing facility in Goodwood. The resumption of customer handovers comes at a time when the marque is currently operating a single manufacturing shift under new health and hygiene measures. The company has undertaken various measures, including additional security and hand washing facilities, one-way systems for foot traffic and modified seating arrangements in cafe’s and other public areas. All staff are issued with facemasks, which must be worn at all times in production areas.

Earlier this week, a customer took delivery of a magnificent new Rolls-Royce Wraith, finished in Red Velvet Sparkle with a Saddlery Tan and contrasting Anthracite interior. This is the first time this combination has been commissioned in a Wraith, together with matching steering-wheel and door umbrellas. The car also features bespoke Black Badge elements including 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, Black Badge tread-plates and a dark chrome Spirit of Ecstasy and Grille.

Speaking on the occasion, Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome our discerning patrons to the Home of Rolls-Royce once again. That this has been possible so soon after reopening, while maintaining both our tradition of hospitality and our critical new operational measures, is a tribute to the conscientiousness and commitment of the entire Rolls-Royce family. We have worked incredibly hard to remain in touch with our customers during this crisis. The fact that so many are choosing to collect their new car in person, even in these circumstances, underlines how close and valuable these relationships have become.”

  • Rolls-Royce
  • Wraith
  • Rolls-Royce Wraith
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Rolls-Royce Wraith Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Delhi₹ 5.75 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

691 Likes
113417 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in