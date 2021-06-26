CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun teased; likely to be launched in India soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Taigun teased; likely to be launched in India soon

    - The Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with two powertrains

    - The model is based on the same platform as the Skoda Kushaq

    Volkswagen has released the first teaser of the upcoming Taigun SUV ahead of its launch that could take place soon. A teaser video shared on the brand’s social media channel reveals the production-ready model.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the teaser video, the new Volkswagen Taigun will feature a two-slat chrome grille, horizontal LED DRLs, dual-lens projector headlamps, fog lights with chrome surrounds, and a contrast coloured skid-plate up-front. Elsewhere, the model will receive 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights that run the width of the boot-lid, Taigun lettering below the number plate recess, a shark-fin antenna, and a chrome strip on the rear bumper.

    Dashboard

    The teaser video of the 2021 Volkswagen Taigun also reveals that the model will get an engine start-stop button, located on centre console, right ahead of the gear lever. A few other notable features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sunroof, wireless charging, USB Type-C ports, a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and automatic climate control.

    Dashboard

    Under the hood, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine, producing 150bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit will be standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit will be available as options. The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform that also underpins the new Skoda Kushaq, details of which are available here.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
