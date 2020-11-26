Rolls-Royce launches Neon Night collection under Black Badge models

- Rolls-Royce announces limited Neon Nights variants of the Dawn, Wraith, and Cullinan Black Badge

- The new colour palette will be limited to just four units of each model worldwide

British luxury marquee Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new limited edition Neon Night collection under the Black Badge range for all its models. The Neon Nights cars follow a suite of Black Badges at the 2019 Pebble Beach event, which saw Ghost, Wraith, and Dawn finished in Bespoke pastel colours.

To be initially available for clients in the US, three iterations of each colour are also available for commission worldwide, making a limited run of just four for each colour. The model list comprises of the Wraith, Dawn, and the Cullinan Black Badge, each in a different hue.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge is finished in Lime Rock Green, inspired by the Australian green tree frog, which Rolls-Royce Bespoke Paint Specialist Sami Coultas first encountered on a trip to Tamworth, north of Sydney. The interior is swathed in Scivaro Grey leather with Lime Rock Green accents in the form of stitching and piping.

The Eagle Rock Red created for the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge mimics the flowers of ‘Ohi‘a lehua, an evergreen tree native to Hawaii. The interior is finished in Selby Grey leather with Koi Red stitching and piping details.

Coming to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the bespoke collective is inspired by an exotic butterfly, Rhetus Periander. Known as the Periander metalmark, this species is found across Central and South America. The interior of the model is finished in a shade of Arctic White leather with Lime Rock Green details.

Speaking on the occasion, Sami Coultas, Bespoke Designer Colour and Trim, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “Neon Nights is a vibrant trilogy of Rolls-Royce Black Badges, whose inspiration come from nature. The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn, and Cullinan, the darker and edgier ‘enfants terribles’ of the Rolls-Royce family. Taking cues from the natural world, including an Australian green tree frog, a Hawaiian tree flower and an exotic butterfly, these limited hues show Black Badge bolder in colour, appealing to patrons around the world who really do dare to be different.”