Maruti Suzuki Fronx accessories explained

Earlier last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx in India with prices starting from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Baleno-based coupe is available in five trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha along with seven monotone and three dual-tone colour options.

Having said that, the manufacturer has also unveiled a sporty range of accessories for the coupe-SUV, namely the ‘Vilox Collection’. The Vilox accessories include a number of options for the car’s interior and exterior modifications. It sports a red theme to enhance the design of Fronx and the sporty nature of the crossover. Let us take a look at these accessories in detail.

For the exterior, the Fronx gets a front skid plate with red colour inserts, grille inserts, and bumper garnish. For the profile, it gets wheel arch inserts, door mouldings with red inserts, a side underbody skirt, sun visors, and carbon-fibre finished ORVM covers. At the rear, there are red accents on the integrated spoiler and the skid plate, with some carbon fibre.

Moving to the interior, Nexa is offering 18 sporty seat covers to choose from in different colours and designs including side airbag compatibility, cross-country silver dash finish seat cover, red dash designer mat, protective door still guard, and styling kits finished in carbon fibre theme.

Apart from this, the manufacturer is also offering accessories like rear parking sensors, wireless chargers, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and air inflators.

Currently, the prices of the Vilox collection start from Rs. 26,990 and go all the way up to Rs. 29,990 depending on the variant. The above-mentioned accessories are available at the brand’s Nexa outlets and interested customers can opt for the same before taking delivery.