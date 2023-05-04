CarWale
    Hyundai Exter spied undisguised; India launch soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Exter spied undisguised; India launch soon

    - It is based on the brand’s new Parametric Dynamism design identity

    - Gets H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights

    Hyundai Exter is said to arrive in the country in the coming months. Prior to the big reveal, the carmaker has been releasing teasers of this upcoming Punch rival. Now, in an interesting turn of events, the Exter has been spotted completely undisguised in the manufacturer’s home country.

    The Exter seen in the picture is finished in white exterior paint with black accents in various places. Based on the brand’s newest ‘Parametric Dynamism’ design approach, the Exter SUV gets characteristics similar to other Hyundai models. In terms of dimension, the vehicle appears to be smaller than its sub-four metre sibling, Hyundai Venue.

    Hyundai Exter Right Front Three Quarter

    The front fascia is highlighted by the parametric front grille finished in shiny black paint. It spans from end-to-end just like the one in the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios. Moreover, the clamshell bonnet blends seamlessly into the nose of the SUV separated by a black strip. Then, the H-shaped LED DRLs house the turn indicators. The headlamps are placed further down on the lower grille in a squared-off housing. 

    On the sides, the Exter looks tall due to the squared wheel arches, black claddings, and high roof rails. The pillars are blacked out too with large windows. The spied Exter appears to be a higher-end variant as it sports dual-tone alloy wheels. 

    Hyundai Exter Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the Exter gets an H-shaped LED wrap-around tail light connected by a chunky black bar with a unique pattern. Other highlights include rear parking sensors, shark fin antenna, rear wiper, high-mount stop lamp, and blacked-out rear bumper.

    The Korean carmaker has not released any details regarding the powertrain specifications of the SUV but we expect more information to come out in the coming weeks.

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
