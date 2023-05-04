CarWale
    Volkswagen ID7 breaks cover; claims 700kms electric range

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Volkswagen ID7 breaks cover; claims 700kms electric range

    -         Was showcased at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show 

    -         China and Europe launch this year 

    Volkswagen has expanded its ID family with its newest member showcased at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show. Called the ID7, it is a mid-size luxury sedan with a claimed electric range of 700km under WLTP. It is the sixth ID member and is set to go on sale later this year in China and Europe, followed by the American market next year.  

    Volkswagen Right Side View

    Dimension-wise, the ID7 measures 4,961mm in length, is 1,852mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,996mm. The aerodynamic drag coefficient is as low as 0.23. Even though the ID7 is based on the same MEB architecture as the rest of the ID offerings, it debuts a new generation of the electric powertrain.  

    Volkswagen Right Front Three Quarter

    This new powertrain is engineered and built in Germany and produces 210kW (around 285bhp) of power. There are two battery packs on offer. The 82kWh battery pack has a claimed WLTP range of 615km and supports 170kW DC charging. Meanwhile, the aforementioned 700km range is claimed for a 91kWh battery version that can also support 200kW of fast charging.  

    Volkswagen Right Rear Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the ID7 looks unmistakably like an ID family member. There are familiar designs for the headlamps and tail lamps, while the roofline follows the same ID4-like glasshouse. There’s minimal drama in terms of design yet distinctive German characteristics are seen on the ID7.  

    Volkswagen Dashboard

    On the inside, the minimalistic cabin carries a large tablet-like floating touchscreen on the dashboard measuring 15-inch. But the driver’s display is quite sleek and appears to be integrated into the dashboard.  

    Volkswagen Second Row Seats

    There’s an augmented reality head-up display as well, along with the latest driver-assist hardware and connected car tech. The electric seats have 14-way adjustment and massage functions, while the cabin gets a massive panoramic sunroof, a 700-watt Harman Kardon music system, and adaptive climate control along with voice commands.  

    Volkswagen Right Rear Three Quarter

    With the global sales set to commence later this year, we could expect the ID7 to also make its way to India. However, much before that, the ID4 is set to commence the ID family’s innings in the Indian market soon. 

