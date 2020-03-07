1,700bhp Koenigsegg Gemera Mega GT breaks cover

- Koenigsegg Gemera will be limited to just 300 units worldwide

- The Mega GT can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 1.9 seconds

Koenigsegg has unveiled the Gemera, what the brand terms as a Mega GT (Grand Tourer) and packs a mind numbing 1,700bhp. The model was scheduled to debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show before organizers cancelled the event owing to Corona Virus.

The first four seater vehicle by the Swedish brand, the Koenigsegg Gemera is powered by a 2.0-litre, three cylinder petrol engine and three electric motors, producing a combined power output of 1,700bhp and a gut-wrenching 3,500Nm of torque. The petrol engine, dubbed the tiny Friendly Giant (TFG), is a twin-turbo Freevalve engine that is tuned to produce 600bhp. Of the three electric motors, two units are mounted on each of the rear wheels while the third unit sits on the crankshaft of the engine. These figures enable the car to sprint from 0-100mkph in just 1.9 seconds.

Based on a carbon monocoque chassis, the Koenigsegg Gemera comes equipped with a range of creature comforts such as the four cup holders for each row, front and rear seat central infotainment displays, wireless charging for both the rows, three-zone climate control, exterior and interior cameras, memory foam heated seats, electric front seats as well as on-board internet and WiFi. Also on offer are features including rear-wheel steering, all-wheel torque vectoring, six airbags, traction control, ABS and stability control.

Did we tell you the Koenigsegg Gemera also has two dihedral doors, or what is commonly known as scissor doors, giving access to all four seats. There’s also space for three large suitcases in the trunk and probably a small one in the frunk. Limited to just 300 units across the globe, the Gemera will set you back by USD 1.7 million or approximately 12.47 crores.