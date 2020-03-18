Rolls Royce Dawn Silver Bullet teased ahead of unveil

- Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet will be limited to just 50 units worldwide

- The model features an open-pore carbon fibre fascia

Ahead of its official debut, Rolls-Royce has teased the Dawn Silver Bullet. Inspired from the roadster of 1920’s, the model will be limited to just 50 units globally. The Dawn Silver Bullet features a dashboard in a newly commissioned ultra-metallic silver bespoke paint finish.

The key visual highlight of the Dawn Silver Bullet from Rolls-Royce includes the rear seat cowls, which the brand refers to as Aero Cowling. The cowls are separated by a vapour-blasted titanium finisher which displays the Silver Bullet name and silhouette and a silver coloured centre spine.

Outside, the new Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection will feature dark exterior detailing including the headlights and the front bumper finisher, giving a contrast look to the silver hue paintjob. The part-polished wheels offer a translucent shadow finish with a single silver pinstripe. Inside, the Dawn Silver Bullet will be equipped with open-pore carbon fibre fascia and a quilted transmission tunnel that runs through the centre of the cabin.