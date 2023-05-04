Tata Tiago and Tigor now dearer by up to Rs. 10,000

- All dual-tone variants of Tigor have been discontinued

- Tiago and Tiago NRG receive a standard price hike

Tata Motors has rolled out a price update for its entire lineup. The entry-level models, Tiago and Tigor, have also received a price hike for some of their variants. Last month, the Indian carmaker announced the price revision and the reason behind it. The price hike is already in effect from 1 May, 2023.

Starting with the hatchback, the Tata Tiago has received a standard price increment of Rs. 6,000 on all of its variants, excluding one. The prices of the XT (O) variant remain unchanged. With this, the car now ranges from Rs. 5.60 lakh to Rs. 8.11 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Moreover, for the Tiago NRG model, the standard price hike is Rs. 6,000 across its variants, including XT, XZ, XT iCNG, XZ AMT, and XZ iCNG.

As for the Tata Tigor, the compact sedan now costs between Rs. 6.30 lakh to Rs. 8.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The variants which receive the maximum hike of Rs. 10,000 include XE, XM, XMA, and XM CNG. Meanwhile, the XZ, XZ Plus, XZ CNG, XZA Plus, and XZ Plus CNG variants are now costlier by Rs. 6,000. Moreover, all the dual-tone variants of the Tigor have been removed from the lineup.