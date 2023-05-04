CarWale
    AD

    BS6 2 Citroen C3 Turbo variants launched; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    836 Views
    BS6 2 Citroen C3 Turbo variants launched; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

    - Gets additional advanced safety features

    - The engine is now BS6 2.0 compliant 

    Citroen India has launched the turbo variants of its entry-level hatchback, the C3. This turbo-petrol engine is compliant with the new BS6 Phase 2 norms and returns an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 19.3kmpl. With this, the C3 turbo variant’s prices now start at Rs. 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

    Citroen has also introduced the Shine variant in the turbo-petrol guise. It now comes equipped with more advanced safety features like ESP, hill hold, engine auto start/stop and TPMS. Moreover, it  gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear parking camera, manual day/night IRVM, and My Citroen Connect smartphone connectivity features. On the outside, the model now gets an updated feature list including 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper with washer, and rear defogger.

    Citroen C3 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Under the hood, the C3’s turbo-petrol engine churns out 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque while being paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

    Speaking on the launch, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new Gen III PureTech 110 turbo engine now with advanced safety features that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city and highway commutes. The C3 turbo has been in high demand and customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 Phase II, customers will continue to enjoy the high performance and responsive motor for an exciting driving experience. With the new Shine variant and My Citroen Connect app on board, this hatch with a twist makes for a very appealing and compelling package. We would like to thank the customers who have been waiting for the C3 turbo and we would like to assure them that the vehicle deliveries would start from the middle of May.”

    Citroen C3 Rear Badge

    Listed below are the new ex-showroom prices of the turbo petrol engine variants-

    Feel dual-tone – Rs. 8.28 lakh

    Feel dual-tone Vibe pack – Rs. 8.43 lakh

    Shine dual-tone – Rs. 8.80 lakh

    Shine dual-tone Vibe pack – Rs. 8.92 lakh

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport variant launched in India at Rs. 48.90 lakh
     Next 
    Tata Tiago and Tigor now dearer by up to Rs. 10,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.25 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.53 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.03 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.25 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.41 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.19 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.17 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.84 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BS6 2 Citroen C3 Turbo variants launched; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh