BS6 2 Citroen C3 Turbo variants launched; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

- Gets additional advanced safety features

- The engine is now BS6 2.0 compliant

Citroen India has launched the turbo variants of its entry-level hatchback, the C3. This turbo-petrol engine is compliant with the new BS6 Phase 2 norms and returns an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 19.3kmpl. With this, the C3 turbo variant’s prices now start at Rs. 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Citroen has also introduced the Shine variant in the turbo-petrol guise. It now comes equipped with more advanced safety features like ESP, hill hold, engine auto start/stop and TPMS. Moreover, it gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear parking camera, manual day/night IRVM, and My Citroen Connect smartphone connectivity features. On the outside, the model now gets an updated feature list including 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper with washer, and rear defogger.

Under the hood, the C3’s turbo-petrol engine churns out 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque while being paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Speaking on the launch, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new Gen III PureTech 110 turbo engine now with advanced safety features that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city and highway commutes. The C3 turbo has been in high demand and customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 Phase II, customers will continue to enjoy the high performance and responsive motor for an exciting driving experience. With the new Shine variant and My Citroen Connect app on board, this hatch with a twist makes for a very appealing and compelling package. We would like to thank the customers who have been waiting for the C3 turbo and we would like to assure them that the vehicle deliveries would start from the middle of May.”

Listed below are the new ex-showroom prices of the turbo petrol engine variants-

Feel dual-tone – Rs. 8.28 lakh

Feel dual-tone Vibe pack – Rs. 8.43 lakh

Shine dual-tone – Rs. 8.80 lakh

Shine dual-tone Vibe pack – Rs. 8.92 lakh