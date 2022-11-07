CarWale
    MG Gloster’s Australian twin, LDV D90 spied testing in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    315 Views
    MG Gloster’s Australian twin, LDV D90 spied testing in India

    - LDV D90 is a rebadged version of MG Gloster for Australia 

    - India-spec Gloster was recently updated in August 

    The MG Gloster’s Australian twin, the LDV D90 has been spotted on test in India. The same car was seen doing the rounds previously, indicating that MG is looking at India as a hub for components and global benchmark testing. 

    MG Gloster Left Rear Three Quarter

    The test car, though camouflaged, sported the LDV logo and has practically the same design characteristics as the India-spec Gloster. Since the sunroof is not visible in the pictures, it is likely to be the base model. Sources suggest that this may be a petrol-powered model on the test. With an untapped market for petrol SUVs in this price range, MG may just be looking to expand its offerings, though nothing is official at present. 

    MG Gloster Front Door Handle

    The midlife facelift of the India-spec Gloster was introduced by the automaker in August of this year. In addition to introducing a new colour, ‘Deep Golden’, it underwent minimal changes. Nevertheless, the car's already extensive safety features were enhanced a little with Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA).

    MG Gloster Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Gloster is propelled by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that has two tuning options, a single turbo version that produces 158 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque and a twin-turbo unit that produces 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. The latter has a 4WD system that can shift on the fly. Both engine tunes come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
