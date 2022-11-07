Tata Nexon EV achieves the 50,000 units production milestone

- The Tata Nexon EV is available in three variants

- The carmaker plans to introduce 10 EVs in five years

Tata Motors has rolled out the 50,000th unit of the Nexon EV from its facility in Pune. The company currently offers the model in three variants including XM, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Lux. Customers can also choose the latter two variants in the Dark Edition trims.

Tata Motors currently offers three vehicles in its EV range, the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the recently launched Tiago EV. The carmaker plans to introduce as many as 10 electric vehicles in the next five years. We expect some of these to arrive as the production versions of the Curvv EV, Avinya, and the Altroz EV.

Commenting on this achievement, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With a well-calibrated product mix and strong consumer-facing initiatives, we have addressed barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost-effective solutions for our customers. Celebrating the 50,000th EV in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio resonates with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel prices and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers.”