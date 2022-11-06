Tata Motors to hike car prices this November

- Marginal price hike announced

- Applicable from 9 November, 2022

- All passenger car models and variants affected

Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its passenger cars range by 0.9 per cent. The carmaker attributes this to the direct impact of increased input costs.

The entire model range is set to be affected by this and the price difference will be passed on to the customers. This decision has been taken after reviewing input costs. This hike will be applicable on all variants from 9 November, 2022.

The increase in Tata cars' prices will vary with each model and variant. However, the variant-wise prices will be available in the coming week. All dealerships will be informed and follow the new pricing thereafter.