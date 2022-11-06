CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Motors to hike car prices this November

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    259 Views
    Tata Motors to hike car prices this November

    - Marginal price hike announced

    - Applicable from 9 November, 2022

    - All passenger car models and variants affected

    Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its passenger cars range by 0.9 per cent. The carmaker attributes this to the direct impact of increased input costs.

    The entire model range is set to be affected by this and the price difference will be passed on to the customers. This decision has been taken after reviewing input costs. This hike will be applicable on all variants from 9 November, 2022. 

    The increase in Tata cars' prices will vary with each model and variant. However, the variant-wise prices will be available in the coming week. All dealerships will be informed and follow the new pricing thereafter.

    Right Side View
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Rolls-Royce Spectre electric — Now in pictures
     Next 
    Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in October 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32894 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.60 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.82 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32894 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors to hike car prices this November