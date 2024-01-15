CarWale
    Rolls-Royce Spectre to be launched in India on 19 January, 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Rolls-Royce Spectre to be launched in India on 19 January, 2024
    • The Spectre was unveiled in October 2022
    • Customer deliveries recently commenced in India

    Rolls-Royce is all set to announce the prices of its first electric offering, the Spectre, on 19 January in India. The carmaker recently began delivering the model, which was revealed in October 2022, to customers in the country.

    Rolls-Royce Phantom Front View

    The Spectre EV features a split headlamp design, signature Pantheon grille with LED lighting and the Spirit of Ecstasy adorned on the top, 23-inch wheels, sloping roofline, vertically stacked LED taillights, and chrome inserts all around.

    Rolls-Royce Phantom Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Rolls-Royce Spectre, which is based on the brand’s all-aluminium platform, called Architecture of Luxury, comes equipped with a starlight headliner, fully digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system, and illuminated panels on the passenger side of the dashboard as well as the door panels. Also up for offer is an array of customisation options.

    Rolls-Royce Phantom Dashboard

    Powering the Spectre two-door Coupe is a battery pack, which is paired with two electric motors producing a combined output of 575bhp and 900Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds, has a WLTP-certified range of 520km on a single full charge.

    Rolls-Royce Phantom Image
    Rolls-Royce Phantom
    Rs. 9.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen C3 Aircross automatic to be launched in India on 29 January

