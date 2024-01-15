Rolls-Royce Spectre to be launched in India on 19 January, 2024

The Spectre was unveiled in October 2022

Customer deliveries recently commenced in India

Rolls-Royce is all set to announce the prices of its first electric offering, the Spectre, on 19 January in India. The carmaker recently began delivering the model, which was revealed in October 2022, to customers in the country.

The Spectre EV features a split headlamp design, signature Pantheon grille with LED lighting and the Spirit of Ecstasy adorned on the top, 23-inch wheels, sloping roofline, vertically stacked LED taillights, and chrome inserts all around.

Inside, the new Rolls-Royce Spectre, which is based on the brand’s all-aluminium platform, called Architecture of Luxury, comes equipped with a starlight headliner, fully digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system, and illuminated panels on the passenger side of the dashboard as well as the door panels. Also up for offer is an array of customisation options.

Powering the Spectre two-door Coupe is a battery pack, which is paired with two electric motors producing a combined output of 575bhp and 900Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds, has a WLTP-certified range of 520km on a single full charge.