CarWale
    2024 Kia Sonet driven — Interior photo gallery

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2024 Kia Sonet driven — Interior photo gallery

    The 2024 Kia Sonet boasts cosmetic changes and new features and is now on sale in India. Our first drive impressions are live and we have detailed the cosmetic changes too. Now, let's delve into the changes to its cabin and the new features this compact SUV gets.

    Kia Sonet facelift interior: Now in pictures

    Front Row Seats

    Step into the cabin of the new Sonet and things will look familiar. The overall layout of the interior is similar to its predecessor with a little nip and tuck.

    Front Row Seats

    For example, this Sage Green colour for the upholstery is identical to the X-Line version of its sibling — the Seltos. However, this is exclusive to the X-Line trims.

    Second Row Seats

    The dashboard layout has been carried over from the previous model and the SUV doesn't get any soft-touch panels or upholstery. This could have made it stand apart from the competition.

    Dashboard

    Look closer and you'll realise, the Sonet comes equipped with a new digital instrument cluster. It shows all information including ADAS, as we have seen on the updated Seltos.

    Kia Sonet Infotainment System

    Now, voice-controlled functions are available on the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Owners can control the cabin temperature and window function through many more languages.

    Kia Sonet Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The top-spec variants of the Sonet continue to get ventilated front seats, air purifier, over 50 connected car features, and even rear door sunshades.

    Kia Sonet Instrument Cluster

    Then, there's no compromise on safety with the inclusion of six airbags, EPS, EBD, traction control, and more as standard. The top-of-the-line variants now get Level 1 ADAS.

    Kia Sonet Steering Wheel

    Some notable features include forward collision warning and avoidance assist, high beam, lane keep, and lane follow assist, lane departure and driver attention warning, and leading vehicle departure alert.

    Rear Door

    Powertrain options for the 2024 Kia Sonet

    Kia India hasn't made any changes to the engine options. Customers can choose from a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill mated to either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT. On the other hand, the oil burner gets a 1.5-litre diesel unit that is offered with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and a six-speed automatic.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
