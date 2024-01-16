CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift launch in India: Live updates

    Live
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta facelift variant-wise prices

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    These are the variant-wise prices of the 2024 Hyundai Creta (all introductory prices, ex-showroom).

    Prices!

    Hyundai Creta facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai has announced the introductory prices of the Creta, and they now start at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Creta facelift officially showcased

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    The new Hyundai Creta facelift has been officially unveiled!

    Level 2 ADAS suite

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    The Creta finally gets an ADAS suite, which is a Level 2 setup with 19 features including front camera, and front and rear radars.

    Safety features

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    Hyundai will offer 36 safety features as standard across the range, including six airbags.

    Feature highlights

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    A few convenience features include an eight-way powered driver seat, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and ventilated front seats.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    Further, it gets wireless charging, rear door sunshades, Type-C USB charging ports, and a magnetic pad.

    Creta engine options

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine now get ISG technology, with a maximum mileage of 21.80kmpl.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    Also up for offer will be a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT transmissions.

    BlueLink connectivity

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    The Creta will continue to be offered with the brand's signature BlueLink connectivity, including 148 voice commands, and an additional 62 hinglish voice commands.

    Interior teaser

    Hyundai Creta facelift Dashboard

    The interior of the model has been teased with a design sketch.

    2024 Creta colours

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    The updated Creta will be offered in a total of seven colours, including a single dual-tone option and a new Robust Emerald Pearl paintjob.

    Thomas Burkle explains the design of the new Creta

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    Thomas Burkle, chief designer, Hyundai European Design Center, talks about the design of the 2024 Creta.

    One Creta sold every five minutes

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    Hyundai has further added that it has sold one unit of the Creta every five minutes. Additionally, one in three SUVs sold in its segment is the Creta itself.

    SUV market share

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    The SUV market share for Hyundai has increased from 14 per cent in 2015 to 49 per cent in 2023.

    Tarun Garg takes stage

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, takes the stage to tell us the history of the Creta brand in the country.

    Celebratory milestone

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    The Creta range has joined the garage of 9 lakh families in India since its inception, spread across three generations.

    Event begins

    Hyundai Creta facelift Front View

    The event has begun, and Unsoo Kim, CEO, Hyundai India, has taken centre stage to talk about Hyundai's journey in India.

    New Creta interiors

    Hyundai Creta facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the 2024 Creta will come equipped with features including an ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, fully digital colour instrument cluster, and wireless charging. Further, it will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, OTA updates, cooled glove box, and six airbags.

    Design highlights

    Hyundai Creta facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the cosmetic front, the Creta facelift gets a new grille with a black chrome finish, new front and rear bumpers, fresh LED DRLs, headlamps, and taillights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and an LED light bar on the tailgate.

    Exclusive details: Creta N Line coming soon

    Hyundai Creta facelift Left Front Three Quarter
    Image used for representation purpose only

    We can now confirm that the facelifted Creta will also be offered in the N Line guise. Customers will be able to choose from N8 and N10 variants, across manual and DCT transmissions. Powering this version will be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor.

    A few hours to go!

    We are just a few hours away from the launch of the new Hyundai Creta facelift in India which is scheduled to commence at 12pm. We have reached the venue and will be sharing all the details soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
