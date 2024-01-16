Hyundai Creta facelift launch in India: Live updates

These are the variant-wise prices of the 2024 Hyundai Creta (all introductory prices, ex-showroom).

Hyundai has announced the introductory prices of the Creta, and they now start at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Hyundai Creta facelift has been officially unveiled!

The Creta finally gets an ADAS suite, which is a Level 2 setup with 19 features including front camera, and front and rear radars.

Hyundai will offer 36 safety features as standard across the range, including six airbags.

A few convenience features include an eight-way powered driver seat, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and ventilated front seats. Further, it gets wireless charging, rear door sunshades, Type-C USB charging ports, and a magnetic pad.

The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine now get ISG technology, with a maximum mileage of 21.80kmpl. Also up for offer will be a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT transmissions.

The Creta will continue to be offered with the brand's signature BlueLink connectivity, including 148 voice commands, and an additional 62 hinglish voice commands.

The interior of the model has been teased with a design sketch.

The updated Creta will be offered in a total of seven colours, including a single dual-tone option and a new Robust Emerald Pearl paintjob.

Thomas Burkle, chief designer, Hyundai European Design Center, talks about the design of the 2024 Creta.

Hyundai has further added that it has sold one unit of the Creta every five minutes. Additionally, one in three SUVs sold in its segment is the Creta itself.

The SUV market share for Hyundai has increased from 14 per cent in 2015 to 49 per cent in 2023.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, takes the stage to tell us the history of the Creta brand in the country.

The Creta range has joined the garage of 9 lakh families in India since its inception, spread across three generations.

The event has begun, and Unsoo Kim, CEO, Hyundai India, has taken centre stage to talk about Hyundai's journey in India.

Inside, the 2024 Creta will come equipped with features including an ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, fully digital colour instrument cluster, and wireless charging. Further, it will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, OTA updates, cooled glove box, and six airbags.

On the cosmetic front, the Creta facelift gets a new grille with a black chrome finish, new front and rear bumpers, fresh LED DRLs, headlamps, and taillights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and an LED light bar on the tailgate.

Image used for representation purpose only We can now confirm that the facelifted Creta will also be offered in the N Line guise. Customers will be able to choose from N8 and N10 variants, across manual and DCT transmissions. Powering this version will be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor.