    Citroen C3 Aircross automatic to be launched in India on 29 January

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Citroen C3 Aircross automatic to be launched in India on 29 January
    • C3 Aircross to get a six-speed torque converter automatic unit
    • Will be available in two variants

    Citroen has officially confirmed that it will launch an automatic version of the C3 Aircross SUV in the country on 29 January, 2024. Last week, we got you exclusive details regarding the prices of the model scheduled to be announced this month.

    Select dealerships have already commenced pre-bookings of the automatic C3 Aircross for Rs. 25,000, and the new version will be offered in two variants, namely Plus and Max. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

    The Citroen C3 Aicross is currently powered by a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine that generates 109bhp and 190Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

    Feature highlights of the C3 Aircross SUV include a reverse parking camera, alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and front fog lights.

