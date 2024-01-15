Mentors, Influencers, Well-Wishers Can Nurture Women’s Professional Growth: Asmita Sathaye

Three decades ago, polymers were relegated to commonplace items, but visionary minds envisioned their potential in revolutionising industries. One such visionary is Asmita Sathaye, currently the General Manager of Material Science at Tata Motors, whose fascination with the possibilities of polymers led her to pursue a degree in polymer engineering.

Asmita has evolved into a seasoned professional in Automotive Materials & Sustainability, leveraging her expertise to implement cutting-edge technologies in the realm of automobile materials. Over her illustrious 25-year career, she has contributed significantly, filing more than 50 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) documents and securing over ten patents for groundbreaking innovations globally. In addition, her research contributions extend to the publication of 15+ papers in international journals and forums.

At Tata Motors, Asmita spearheads strategic initiatives, tracking global and national regulatory requirements for materials and the environment. Her role encompasses product stewardship, focusing on hazardous material compliance, vehicle recyclability, material circularity, and decarbonisation.

According to Asmita, a material engineer's role is pivotal in selecting the appropriate material grade based on end-product requirements. In the vehicle manufacturing process, where 65% to 75% of energy is utilised for extracting materials, this decision-making process significantly impacts sustainability.

Reflecting on leadership, Asmita notes a shift where leadership is expected at every level, not confined to middle, and top management. With a people-oriented leadership style, she acknowledges the occasional need for task-oriented leadership.

Addressing women empowerment, Asmita emphasises the importance of a comfortable workplace with flexible policies and suitable infrastructure. She advocates for equity, ensuring women have access to resources and opportunities without compromising expected delivery and output. Recognising competency gaps after personal commitments, she advocates for mentorship, sponsorship programs, and regular interactions with senior management to support and groom women employees.

In championing gender diversity and awareness campaigns, Asmita sees Tata Motors leading with a progressive, comprehensive, and systematic approach.