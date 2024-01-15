CarWale
    2024 Kia Sonet driven — Exterior photo gallery

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2024 Kia Sonet driven — Exterior photo gallery

    Kia India recently launched the 2024 Sonet with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is available in 19 variants with petrol and diesel engine options. It boasts cosmetic changes along with new features and the latest addition — ADAS. Here are the photos of its exterior from its first drive in Bhopal.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Facelifted Kia Sonet exterior in pictures

    Right Side View

    Kia India has made subtle changes to the Sonet's exterior making it more of an evolutionary change rather than a revolutionary change. Its dimensions too remain the same as its predecessor.

    Front View

    The facelift version gets a revised front fascia featuring new L-shaped headlamps. These follow the star-map design language and irrespective of the variant, the shape remains the same.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    While the basic shape of the front grille also remains the same, its inserts have been revised and the bumper has been re-sculpted.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The compact SUV's silhouette remains identical and the size of the alloy wheels is unchanged. The pattern on the X-Line has also been retained with subtle tweaks to it.

    Rear View

    At the rear, the Sonet gets a new set of LED taillights connected by an LED light bar like the Seltos. These follow the same start-map design language of the carmaker.

    2024 Kia Sonet engine options

    Left Side View

    The Sonet facelift is offered with the same engine options as before. Prospective buyers can choose from a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that comes with either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill that is available with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and a six-speed automatic.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

