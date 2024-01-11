2024 Kia Sonet X-Line Turbo DCT First drive review

The Smartstream G1.0 T-GDi petrol is a silent and refined engine that produces 120bhp and 172Nm of torque. It doesn't let the car jolt forward upon launch but makes good progress to get to 100kmph with seamless gearshifts. Thanks to the good throttle response and mid-range, you don't have to constantly floor it to get ahead. It can amble around with sufficient torque for everyday driving, be it in the Normal, Eco, or Sport mode.

The car makes steady progress which is good enough for city speeds and once past 2,500rpm you can feel it sprint ahead with vigour. This makes overtaking effortless, though, in the Sport mode, you can rev till its redline at 6,500rpm. Since it provides enough thrust between 3,500-4,500rpm, avoid revving so hard as it makes the engine noisy. The dual-clutch gearbox is quick to respond and the only minor delay you will face is while reversing. You have to give a little throttle input for it to move quickly. Otherwise, it's a lovely transmission and makes the drive engaging with paddle shifters. The ARAI-rated mileage is 19.2kmpl, which is impressive for a compact SUV.

On the ride and handling front, the Sonet still gets a McPherson strut at the front and a torsion beam at the rear. It is damped well even when it is tuned on the firmer side. Also, the underlying stiffness isn't a deal-breaker. This SUV won't smother bad roads with aplomb or allow you to carry on over bumps without slowing down. So, to avoid a thud it’s better to slow down as it still takes on rough patches in its stride without any fuss. The higher ground clearance of 205mm and 16-inch wheels help further. Moreover, the right tyre pressures and good side-wall cushioning provide a comfortable ride. The body roll is in check, and the car remains stable and sure-footed. Speaking of the steering feedback, it’s precise, well-weighted, and inspires confidence while driving. The same goes with the brakes which have a good bite and Kia says the braking distance has reduced with the car equipped with all-discs around.