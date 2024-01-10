Mahindra XUV400 Road Test

Get going and the XUV400 – in typical EV fashion – is noiseless, smooth and instantly quick. It gets going with a reassuring linearity, helped by the creep function in the D mode. And once on the move, the XUV400 is also silent and effortless at slower speeds. With little over 300Nm of twisting force to play with and no traction control earlier, it had a lot of wheelspin when you go hard on the throttle. This has been resolved to quite a good extent with the ESP coming in. Now it gets off the line with no tyre-smoking drama, and even when you try to corner carrying a little extra speed, it doesn’t unsettle easily as it used to before.

There’s no option for you to select the brake energy regen, but there’s some amount of motor retardation once you let go of the throttle. The L mode tries to imitate a one-pedal setup, but the regen barely brings the car to a complete halt. And there are three drive modes here. The default mode is Fun (which is Eco) makes it feel like the XUV400 is on a tight leash and its top speed is limited to 90kmph. The Fast does feel free from the said leash to a great extent. But it’s the Fearless (sport) mode that is where all the fun is.

When tested against our VBox, the XUV400 registered a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 9.18 seconds in the Fearless mode. For roll-on timings, the XUV400 managed a rather quick 4.83 seconds for 20 to 80kmph and 6.11 seconds for 40 to 100kmph runs. The roll-on accelerations are also much more well-behaved compared to the no-ESP version. So behind the wheel, although not phenomenally different, it’s much better to put the power down on the road now with the safety net of the traction control.