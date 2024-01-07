Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic First Drive

Is the new GLS good to drive?

Apart from the usual 3.0-litre diesel which makes around 362bhp and an earth-moving 750Nm, the new GLS is also available with a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine which we have sampled here in the 450 guise. With mild-hybrid coming in as standard fitment in all powertrain options, the power is rated at 375bhp and 500Nm, good enough for the behemoth to sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in just 6.1 seconds (claims Mercedes).

And that’s the fantastic thing about this engine. Despite weighing almost equal to a small planet, the GLS can pull up its skirt and run which would put runaway brides to shame. Mercedes says that the M256M engine has a twin-scroll turbocharger with two flow exhaust routing through three separate ducts, and all the ducts come together just before the turbine. This on paper should result in a reduced lag before the large turbocharger goes into action. However, when you do put your foot down, the muscular bonnet does take a noticeable delay to point towards the sky and dart away as a freight train on the loose. On the other hand, when it does pick up its skirt and run, the GLS floats and glides like a massive glacier racing across the ocean - not expected, but it is an inexorable phenomenon nonetheless.

We had experienced this in the GLE as well - the glorious (and sonorous) straight-six engine never feels underpowered despite the GLS weighing considerably more (almost 170kgs heavier). And the engine is complimented by the mild-hybrid which makes it even more seamless to a point where the engine start-stop function works so brilliantly there’s no way of knowing when the engine has cranked up. It only proves how refined the engine is, and how well the cabin is insulated - or maybe it accentuates both.

Nowadays, Mercedes has probably decided to reserve the Sport mode only for the AMG-spec cars. But you do get a dedicated Off-Road driving mode here. It is further aided by air suspension, which increases the ride height and off-road geometry, along with additional underbody protection and the fancy-looking ‘transparent bonnet’. So although an average GLS owner will never venture beyond a paved thoroughfare, the GLS is practically prepared to drive through post-apocalyptic lands when it arrives at one.

Speaking of which, there’s air suspension as standard now. It still doesn’t have the fancy gimmick of ‘bounce mode’ or the very intelligent and practical active body control (where the radar monitors the road and adjusts the suspension accordingly, but the ride of the GLS is nothing less than pampering. Even the steering response is quick and precise for a car this size. It never feels cumbersome behind the wheel and wraps its dimension pretty well - so when you do give your chauffeur a day off, spending a day behind the wheel won’t be such a bad idea. Especially now that there are advanced driver aids (ADAS) added as part of the update.