Lotus Eletre R First Drive Review

Is the Lotus Eletre any good to drive?

The numbers alone should be enough to get you excited about the Eletre, and, in our case, Eletre-R – no less! It packs a 112kWh battery pack and dual electric motors totalling 675kWh and producing 905bhp/1,000Nm, a first for me, a first for CarWale too! These are big and boastful numbers worthy of the Rs. 2.5 crore price tag and should make the car an attractive deal for someone who needs the status but doesn’t want what the Italians, British, or Germans have to offer.

Right off the bat, I can tell you that in any of the driving modes, if you lay it even mildly hard on the throttle, the car will hunker down and take off, making the acceleration addictive and very enjoyable. The 0-100kmph time of 2.9 seconds is very much possible and puts it in a league of its own! If you had to make this a little more relatable, this 0-100kmph time is quite close to the F1 cars from the 1990s, just sans the high-pitch V12/V10 wail.

For something that weighs well over two tonnes, it is surprisingly nimble with very responsive steering, quick turn-ins, and a rear wheel steering that helps mask its mass when the going gets dynamic. There are a lot of aerodynamic aids on the car, including dual wings and little air ducts all around for improved airflow and cooling. Given that most Lotus buyers are expected to use the car in the city more than anywhere else, its low-speed dynamics are pretty sorted too. Just taking your foot off the brake is enough to get the car to roll up to 15kmph, which means that in bumper-to-bumper traffic it’s a one-pedal driving experience. However, the edges are hard to judge and the rear visibility from the IRVM is pretty average, but the latter is not so much an issue as you get the 360-degree camera as standard across the range.

The car that we drove was running 315/30 R23 wheels, the largest that you can get for the Eletre. These wheels are now one of the largest that an OEM offers out of the factory in India. Despite the large wheel size and rubber sitting like paint on the wheels, the ride is not harsh or jarring. The air suspension does a good job of masking up the irregularities of the road and with 180mm ground clearance you don’t have to squirm or clench when going over large speed breakers. However, since these 23-inch wheels run such low-profile rubber, you still have to tread gingerly and with added caution, especially over large potholes and ruts.

This being an EV, there are multiple stages of regeneration as part of the package with the highest one being super intrusive and most useful if you are moving in a low-speed scenario. You also get multiple driving modes, including one track-focused mode with launch control. Each of these modes alters the response of the steering, throttle, and the ability of the ESP to watch your back.