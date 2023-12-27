Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition First Look

How is it on the inside?

Rather than going for an outright overhaul, Volkswagen has treaded down the path of value addition in terms of feature upgrades for the cabin. The upholstery is all-black with red piping and the word Trail embossed on the seat back. What’s more, you get red ambient lighting and most importantly an on-board recorder with both front and rear-facing cameras. There’s no official price listed for this camera on VW’s accessory section but if you purchase it as a Blaupunkt product outside the Volkswagen ecosystem, it will set you back by around Rs. 8,100 (before taxes).

Other than these you get things like an analogue instrument cluster with a black and white MID, an 8.0-inch display for the infotainment system, climate control with rear AC vents, and a wireless charging pad in the centre console. In terms of safety, the Taigun is a five-star rated car on the GNCAP crash test. The top-spec versions get six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, and a Highline TPMS.