Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition First Look

    What is it?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Volkswagen is back with yet another special edition but this time instead of going for a fully loaded model, it has picked up the mid-spec GT trim and added on the shiny bits to give you the Trail Edition. It’s available only with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO and an MT gearbox along with three different colour options. And yes, we asked our sources (at the time of writing this first look) if you can convert your regular Taigun GT into a Trail Edition. Let’s find out.

    How is it on the outside?

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Trail Edition gets three major changes. The first is a Trail Edition-specific sticker on the C-pillars and Trail badging at the rear. The second is blacked-out 16-inch wheels and then finally a blacked-out roof. The three colour options include white, silver, and grey for the Trail Edition. Other than this, the car is your regular Taigun GT with a familiar silhouette, face, and stance.

    How is it on the inside?

    Dashboard

    Rather than going for an outright overhaul, Volkswagen has treaded down the path of value addition in terms of feature upgrades for the cabin. The upholstery is all-black with red piping and the word Trail embossed on the seat back. What’s more, you get red ambient lighting and most importantly an on-board recorder with both front and rear-facing cameras. There’s no official price listed for this camera on VW’s accessory section but if you purchase it as a Blaupunkt product outside the Volkswagen ecosystem, it will set you back by around Rs. 8,100 (before taxes).

    Dashboard

    Other than these you get things like an analogue instrument cluster with a black and white MID, an 8.0-inch display for the infotainment system, climate control with rear AC vents, and a wireless charging pad in the centre console. In terms of safety, the Taigun is a five-star rated car on the GNCAP crash test. The top-spec versions get six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, and a Highline TPMS.

    What is it powered by?

    Instrument Cluster

    The only engine on offer is a Volkswagen 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine that produces 148bhp/250Nm and this Trail Edition is only offered with a six-speed manual. This engine can also be had with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

    What about pricing and competition?

    Rear Badge

    The Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is priced at Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it in the same price bracket as the 1.5 GT TSI MT but with all the added topping that comes with being a Trail Edition. It’s a rival for the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and Honda Elevate. It can only be booked online and will be available in limited numbers.

