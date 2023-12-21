Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 450 4Matic First Drive Review

Not a lot has changed on the inside of the new GLE. Sure there's the massive panel of screens atop the dashboard, which is a trend these days, but this dashboard layout came into existence long before this trend caught up. So if you are moving from a 2020 GLE into this one, the changes you'd notice here would be little to none. The only change would be the new steering wheel, which is the most elegant one in Merc’s portfolio.

Integrated into the dashboard is the retained 12.3-inch touchscreen which can be controlled using the older touchpad, whereas in cars like the new C-Class and S-Class, this “analogue” dial has disappeared altogether. The changes (or the updates) to the MBUX interface would only be noticeable to hard-core Mercedes-Benz purists. But you do get newer connectivity features, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 360-degree view and fancy 3D maps.

That said, this unchanged cabin isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s still among the best you can ask for when it comes to automotive luxury. Space on offer here is abundant and makes you feel like a proper celebrity getting away from the paparazzi when you get in. Add to it the large and comfortable seats. Even the quality of materials and fit and finish is put together keeping in mind only one thing - pampering its occupants.

Mercedes has meticulously retained the physical buttons everywhere. Even the passengers in the second row get buttons on the door for electric adjustment of seats and window blinds. And the seats also offer great support and comfort, preventing any kind of tiredness even after spending long hours in.

What the GLE - even in its most modern avatar - misses out on is ADAS: something that should have been part of the package at this price.