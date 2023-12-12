Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta Manual Long Term Review: City Report

Introduction

The Grand i10 nameplate with over a decade of existence is synonymous with a car which is driver-friendly and an easy-on-pocket hatchback. And when the Nios received a minor but significant update earlier this year, it gained a BS6 2 engine and enhanced safety features making it a great entry-level model from Hyundai.

Fast forward to now, I was lucky to get my hands on my first long-termer! And I couldn’t be happier to have gotten the keys to the new Nios! With close to 2,000km on the odometer, the Nios looked dazzling in the new Fiery Red colour and the inviting smell of the cabin reminded me of the day I had taken delivery of my new family car.

It’s when you sit and spend considerable time inside the cabin of the Nios that you appreciate how well thought out the interior is. The front seats do miss out on adjustable headrests but then they are supportive at all the right places. Moreover, with a tilt-adjusting steering wheel and the convenience of adjusting the height of the driver seat, getting into an ideal driving position is fairly easy.

We also like Hyundai’s eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is extremely easy to use and the physical buttons help quickly access frequently used functions. Furthermore, the support for wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto means scrolling through maps while listening to your favourite music is possible via the same screen.

However, the real charm of this entry-level hatchback from Hyundai is how easy it is to drive. In all my recent excursions within the city, I loved the light and nimble steering wheel, the low set window line, and the satisfying click with which each gear slots while rowing through the 5-speed manual is an absolute joy. Not to miss, all this also makes parking the Nios in tight spaces a breeze!

And the comforting part is that all this does come with a decent mileage. While the ARAI-tested figures are 20.7kmpl for this manual version, we always found the indicated mileage on the MID screen to be between 14 to 16kmpl while driving it in the city.

There is one very handy feature that I liked on the Nios. It supports three types of charging. If you have a relatively old mobile phone with Type-A support, there’s one port near the gear level. It also has a wireless charging pad that can be removed in case your phone doesn’t support one. And then the Type-C which is compatible with almost all modern phones is something that Hyundai has taken care of.

The Nios has a very practical cabin as well. The cavity above the dashboard is deep enough to hold a mobile phone whereas the two cup holders on the centre console can hold bottles of up to 500ml. The front door pockets are enough for bigger one-litre bottles while the ones on the rear can fit smaller ones.

What’s next?

Now that we know that the Nios is a great city car, it’s time to see how it fares on the highway. And for that, we will be taking this hatch for a 2,000km inter-city trip with a gang of four people! And in this leg, the Nios will be put to test for its ride quality, highway manners, and most importantly, mileage!

Make: Hyundai

Model: Grand i10 Nios

Version: Asta Manual

Fuel Efficiency: 14-15kmpl (as per MID)

Price: Rs. 9.28 lakh (on-road, Mumbai)

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi