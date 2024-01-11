Renault Triber 1.0L MT Long Term Report: Introduction

Introduction
The Renault Triber has made a comeback in the CarWale garage. In the past, we tested the Triber in the AMT guise, and this time, the MY24 iteration in the MT avatar is what we’ll be driving.
The Triber will largely be part of photography-related duties, including shoots, travelling to multiple locations in and around the city, as well as the daily commute of our talented team behind the photos you see on the website, Kapil and Kaustubh. To make their life easier, the third-row seats have been removed (it wasn’t a tough task to begin with) to make way for the tripods, camera bags, and then some more equipment.
Specifications and features
Our test unit of the Triber is a top-spec RXZ dual-tone variant, painted in Metal Mustard with a Mystery Black roof, priced from Rs. 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Power is sourced from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine with an output rated at 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox.
On the features front, this car comes equipped with functional roof rails, black ORVMs, styled-steel wheels with wheel covers, LED DRLs, smart access card, cooled glove box, height-adjustable driver seat, engine start-stop button, reverse parking camera, and four airbags.
Long Term plans
Over the next few months, the Triber will be put through a rigorous schedule involving multiple shoots, hopping across the city – be it for commutes or launch events, and even a few outstation trips. With the onset of the summer season not too far away, the AC will also undergo the brutal Mumbai heat. Will it win the fight and our hearts? Stay tuned for the next set of updates to find out.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi