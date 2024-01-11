Renault Triber 1.0L MT Long Term Report: Introduction

Introduction

The Renault Triber has made a comeback in the CarWale garage. In the past, we tested the Triber in the AMT guise, and this time, the MY24 iteration in the MT avatar is what we’ll be driving.

The Triber will largely be part of photography-related duties, including shoots, travelling to multiple locations in and around the city, as well as the daily commute of our talented team behind the photos you see on the website, Kapil and Kaustubh. To make their life easier, the third-row seats have been removed (it wasn’t a tough task to begin with) to make way for the tripods, camera bags, and then some more equipment.