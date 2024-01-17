2024 Hyundai Creta Diesel Auto First Drive Review

How’s the Creta Facelift on the inside?

The look and feel of the interior have always been amongst the strongest suits of the Creta. On the face of it, this new interior offers more bang for your buck with additional features, inclusion of ADAS and seemingly higher-quality materials. Let’s see what it’s actually like.

The design of the dash and the layout of the materials are all new. It looks fresh and modern. The cabin, as a whole, has an air of quality to it and like the exterior, it all looks less cluttered than before which makes it all the more easier to get accustomed to all the bits and bobs. The dashboard is set nice and low and because the A-pillar isn’t too thick, nor is the window line too high, you get a brilliant view of the road ahead and the side. The front seats are well cushioned and adequately big and it's easy to find the ideal driving position.

Hyundai hasn’t made any improvements to the space inside the cabin. This new model has the same amount of legroom, headroom and shoulder room in the second row as the previous Creta. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing because as it is, the rear is generously spacious and there is more than enough legroom. The Creta is good for shoulder room, too. It can accommodate three adults at the back without a struggle. What’s not so good is the short seat base which doesn’t offer as much under-thigh support as one would expect, especially after seeing so much space inside the cabin.

Hyundai has tried to elevate the rear seating experience with thoughtful features such as sun-blinds for the rear windows, a two-step recline function for the backrest, cushions for the headrests, two type-C ports and an armrest that is set to a good height. As for the rest of the features in this top-spec SX (O) variant, there is everything one would expect at this price range. New features include a dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a highly configurable driver’s display that’s equally big, panoramic sunroof, 60:40 split rear seat, automatic headlights/wipers, 360-degree camera views, six airbags, ABS and ESP. The new Creta also comes with Level 2 ADAS which includes forward collision warning and avoidance assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear-cross traffic alert and avoidance assist, blind spot monitoring and lead vehicle departure alert.