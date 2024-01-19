2024 Bentley Bentayga EWB Review

Climb into the Bentayga and you will immediately get a sense that Bentley is the sort of brand that likes doing things differently. The overall ambience is rich and flamboyant and not restrained by the norms that the Germans have fashioned. That said, the cabin also looks busy, with so many buttons, and if I am honest, it's difficult to not miss some of the VW Group stuff.

By this I mean the buttons on the steering wheel and the way the menus are laid out on the digital driver’s display. It all looks familiar. What’s not familiar at all is the extra level of craftsmanship that has gone into building this First Edition version that we have here. You get extremely nice quilted seats, mood lighting, higher quality Naim sound system, metal overlays in the veneer (I will get to that later), and more stuff when it comes to the driver assistance system. The Bentayga one-ups its competition with little details such as diamond illumination, where light is emitted through small perforations in the soft-touch door trim. Then, there are metal overlays in the veneer - an intricate design bonded by hand on the surface of the veneer before the part is lacquered and polished. What’s more, the rear door can also be electrically closed but that’s not the highlight of this cabin.

With this extended wheelbase version, you get something called a ‘Bentley Airline Seat’ specification. Here, the seat can be reclined by up to 40 degrees, while the passenger seat can be motored forward and a leather-trimmed footrest deploys from the back of the front passenger seat. In terms of actual seat comfort, there is legroom for days and the seat itself is more of a high-end lounge chair. All in all, those seated at the back would appreciate the business-class-like accommodation and thoughtful touches such as the powered doors and the magnitude of adjustments for the seats.