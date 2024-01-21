Rolls-Royce Spectre First Look

How is it on the outside?

The Rolls-Royce Spectre shares the foundation with models like the Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan. Therefore, this fully electric car still retains the iconic Rolls-Royce design, featuring split headlamps paying homage to the Phantom Coupe. The ultra-slim LED DRLs are positioned above the headlights, but the exterior highlight is the 'Pantheon' grille illuminated by 22 LEDs. This lights up in the dark and also is the broadest Rolls-Royce grille ever. The edges of the vanes have been smoothened out to direct air into the front through a flusher.

The emblem on the hood or the so-called trademark 'Spirit of Ecstacy' has also been modified with a narrower wingspan to make it more aerodynamic. Speaking of which, this huge EV is the most aerodynamic Rolls Royce vehicle ever with a drag coefficient of 0.25 cd. It's impressive for a car that is 5,475mm long, 2,144mm wide, 1,573mm tall, and has a weight of 2,890kg.

And it's not slab-sided as there's a gently sloping roofline with a distinctive shoulder line inspired by yachts. Then, huge 23-inch wheels make it look proportionate and there’s nothing extra-ordinary done to differentiate it like an electric Rolls-Royce. The latter in my opinion is a good thing as the sheer elegance of this brand has been retained.