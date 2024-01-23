Tata Punch EV First Drive Review

The dashboard layout remains unchanged compared to the ICE-powered Punch, although there are a range of new screens all around, inspired by the Nexon EV. The modern setup tends to catch your attention as you feel the revised seat chairs that now get more bolstering on the sides over the petrol-powered Punch, thus giving you a better snug fit. Then, the 10.25-inch infotainment screen has a variety of voice assistants as well as the flagship Arcade.ev app suite to boast of. The latter doubles up as your piece of entertainment while you wait for your EV to get juiced up.

The centre console gets a Piano Black finish on the lower half, also housing the new haptic panel that controls the AC functions among others. The jewelled gear dial is probably the only chrome element you’d find in the car, and I have to admit, I like this setup. The front seats get ventilation, and the noise of the fans here is well-contained, even though their use was fairly low, given the pleasant weather of Bengaluru. Laying hands on the new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with a leatherette finish feels from a segment above, and so does the dual-tone theme along with the blue stitching that matches certain EV-specific elements inside out.

On the storage front, a small crevice on the centre console feels like a dedicated space for the key fob, while the dual cup holders to its left can handle petite water bottles. Mobile charging options are plenty, including a wireless unit, Type-C port, and a USB port too, with the latter being a fast charging unit.

Coming to the second row, legroom is on the tighter side, but the shoulder room is more than sufficient for two healthy adults. There aren’t any mobile charging ports here, although a cubby hole is present should you want to keep a phone or some small knick-knacks. Then, the Punch EV gets front glove-box illumination as well as cooling functions. Adjustable headrests are available at the front and the back.

Audiophiles will be happy to note that there is, in typical Tata fashion, a Harman-sourced, four speaker and two tweeters setup, although the bass would leave you wanting for more. The electric sunroof is a segment-first, and having the kids open it via the Hinglish voice commands will undoubtedly put a grin on their faces.