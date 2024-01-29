Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Review

Is the C3 Aircross Automatic nice to drive?

Finally, the Aircross’ 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine gets a six-speed automatic gearbox if not a hybrid or diesel alternative. It has been developed locally and will be produced at the brand’s plant in Chennai with almost 90 per cent localisation. The power output figures also witness a bump from 190Nm to 215Nm with this new torque converter unit along with the inclusion of idle start/stop tech.

To begin with, this three-cylinder motor has always been a gem to drive striking a balance between power and efficiency. The responsive and eager nature of the engine has been retained coupled with great driving dynamics. Slot the auto gearbox to ‘D’ and you will find that the C3 Aircross gets going smoothly, owing to its well-executed creep function. The initial responses to the accelerator, however, tend to feel rushed and this calls for a very precise modulation in stop-go traffic. Aiding efficiency in these conditions is the idle start/stop tech that works seamlessly and can also be turned off manually.

Things get better as you climb the numbers on the speedometer. The gearshifts on the six-speed unit are smooth, responsive, and even better than some other automatics in the business. Under heavy shifts, the shifts are noticeable and it holds the revs to nearly 6,000rpm. Citroen has also given the last gear a shorter ratio and that is prevalent when you take the manual control of the car.

The ride quality is a standout feature of the C3 Aircross. The car's suspension absorbs bumps and road imperfections with finesse, providing a smooth and composed ride. Whether navigating through city streets or cruising on the highway, the Aircross offers a comfortable and relaxed journey for both the driver and passengers. Handling is another strong suit and the compact dimensions of the vehicle, coupled with responsive steering, make it easy to maneuver through tight spaces and city traffic. The car's elevated driving position provides a commanding view of the road, enhancing overall driving confidence. The suspension tuning strikes a balance between comfort and agility and ensures a stable and controlled ride even during spirited driving.