2024 Mercedes Benz GLA 220d 4Matic First Drive

Is the GLA 220d 4Matic good to drive?

Now this is simply an update. So changes to the powertrain are none. Internationally, this update brought in an updated plug-in hybrid powertrain to the GLA line-up, but here in India you only get standard petrol and diesel engine options. What we are driving here is the 220d version, which has a 2.0-litre turbodiesel under the hood. It can be had with front-wheel drive as standard or what we have here with the 4Matic AWD system. In either case, the transmission is the newer eight-speed DCT. And this four-pot diesel puts out a healthy 188bhp and 400Nm.

You’d be hard-pressed to believe this is a diesel unit as there are no vibrations or diesel clatter whatsoever. This diesel is quite refined and smooth – both on idling and once you get going. There’s a huge reserve of torque, especially lower down the rev range. And this torque is effortlessly put down on the tarmac thanks to the lightning-quick DCT gearbox. The dual-clutch unit can row through the gears without a hint of jerk or delay. And when stomped hard on the throttle, the dam gates open at around 3500 rpm and the torque reserve comes flooding in.

Unlike the GLE and the GLS, the GLA has a Sport mode. However, the changes to the system when you switch between drive modes are barely noticeable - which doesn’t matter anyway as in any mode, the GLA is eager. The 0-100kmph time is a little over seven seconds in its sportiest setting and that’s impressive for a diesel family crossover. Apart from Eco, Normal and Sport, you also get a dedicated off-road mode, which does alter the traction and power sent to the wheels, and how the 4Matic works. But behind the wheel, this mode gives you confidence to take the beaten path, if not more.

This diesel is also a frugal one. In our tested CarWale fuel test, the GLA 220d returned a real-world mileage of 15.14kmpl in the city and around 22kmpl on the highway. This gives a combined real-world mileage of a little over 17kmpl. Going two and a half turns lock-to-lock, the steering response is quick and direct. There’s some amount of understeer when you try to take a corner carrying more speed than required. But there’s always a high level of grip that does come to your rescue every time.

If you want a well-absorbent and pliant ride, you should look at the smaller 18-inch wheel version because here in the AMG Line, the ride quality is on the stiffer side. You feel all the irregularities and bumps and creases, but it's not exactly jarring and only the sharpest ones are filtered inside the cabin. But overall, the suspension setup is superb if you like a well-sprung car that is also fun to drive when pushed hard.