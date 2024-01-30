Maruti Jimny 1.5 Alpha MT Dual Tone Long-Term Review: City Report

Fish out of water?

We have had the Maruti Jimny in our long-term garage for about three months now and it has been quite a bit of fun so far. Among your slick crop of SUVs, hatchbacks and now the occasional sedan, the Jimny looks a bit out of place but that’s not fazed it one bit at all. Whether it’s for its boxy looks, larger-than-life size or bright colours, the Jimny has been turning heads since I got behind the wheel and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.

As a city car, there are some ups and downs that I have observed over the last month or so. It’s compact and has high edges which means, it is quite easy to judge when you need to slink through traffic or find that one spot in the front of the line that’s been opened up by someone jumping the gun and this despite the steering being vague and having to go 3.5 turns lock to lock.